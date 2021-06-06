The Yakima Valley Pippins concluded a successful series to open the West Coast League season with a 10-1 victory Sunday over the Corvallis Knights at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins (2-1) bounced back from Saturday’s 11-3 loss and never trailed in the series finale. Noah Williamson got the offense started in the second inning with a leadoff double. After stealing third, Williamson scored on a double by Chaz Myers, who was then driven in on a double by Alex Shanks.
Yakima Valley added a single run in the third inning and scored three more runs in the fourth on Chase Graves’ three-run triple.
The 6-0 lead was more than enough for Kenny Johnson, who shut down the Corvallis offense. Johnson, a righthander from Cal St. Bakersfield, allowed just three hits in his six innings of work. Johnson walked three and struck out six.
The Pippins put the game away with four more runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by an RBI triple by Williamson and a run-scoring single by Shanks.
Weston Janavs pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the Pippins and Yakima Valley College’s Dann Blanchard pitched the final two frames, allowing one unearned run.
The Pippins are off Monday before opening another three-game set at fellow North Division team Bellingham. Tuesday’s series opener is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Joe Martin Field.
The Bells opened their season hosting Port Angeles and dropped two of the three games, including Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the Lefties.