Willie Lajoie broke open a tie game in the eight inning Sunday to help the Yakima Valley Pippins beat the Ridgefield Raptors 8-4 in West Coast League baseball at Yakima County Stadium.
The win completed a three-game sweep and increased the Pippins’ winning streak to five games.
Lajoie’s two-run single came after Chase Graves and Chaz Myers opened the inning with hits.
Mason Marenco and Alex Shanks followed Lajoie’s clutch hit with run-scoring doubles.
Marenco opened the scoring for the Pippins with a two-run single in the bottom on the first inning. Noah Williamson added a solo home run in the third inning.
Owen Wild picked up the win in relief of Seth Kuykendall. Wild allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of work and struck out six.
The Pippins return to action Tuesday at Yakima County Stadium in a nonleague game against NW Star Nighthawks. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
