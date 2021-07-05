Blake Dickman blasted a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning Monday in Walla Walla in a tie game to lead the Yakima Valley Pippins a 6-3 victory and the first-half title in the West Coast League’s North Division.
Dickman’s homer scored Noah Williamson, who led off the inning with a double. The Pippins added an insurance run in the ninth inning when Connor Coballes scored on a wild pitch.
Seth Kuykendall picked up the win, allowing three runs in seven innings of work. Kuykendall struck out seven batters and walked none.
Landon Schirer pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save.
The Pippins got on the scoreboard first on three hits in the top of the first inning, including an RBI single by Dickman. But they weren’t able to add any more runs as three Pippins batters struck out with the bases loaded.
Walla Walla immediately capitalized as Seth Ryberg hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame off Kuykendall.
The Pippins regained the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Alex Shanks, scoring Mason Marenco, who had walked.
The lead was short-lived, however, as William Grimm homered in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 3.