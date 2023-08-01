Yakima Valley couldn’t quite match a powerful Cowlitz offense in a 12-7 loss to start the last home series of the season.
Pippins pitchers gave up three home runs, capped off by Kyle Memarian’s two-out blast in the ninth inning to give the Black Bears two more insurance runs. Yakima Valley scored all of its runs after falling behind 6-0 in the fifth and cut the deficit all the way down to two on Tommy Eisenstat’s RBI single in the eighth.
The Gonzaga infielder went 3-for-5 to give him three consecutive multi-hit days and brought his RBI total to 33 for the season. He also singled to bring home Spencer Shipman and came around to score in the fifth inning.
Only Jace Phelan has produced better offensive numbers than Eisenstat for the Pippins this summer, and the Gonzaga commit also added three hits to his total Tuesday night. Shipman contributed two doubles and Chris Clement also doubled as part of a 2-for-4 night.
Gabe Villaflor hit a two-out double and Yakima Valley loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn’t score. The Pippins left 12 runners on base and lost while scoring seven runs for the fifth time this season.
Andrick Jones is scheduled to pitch for Yakima Valley (8-14 second half, 18-31 overall) in the second game of the series Wednesday night.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 3-5, run, 2 RBI; Jace Phelan 3-4, run, RBI; Chris Clement 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Spencer Shipman 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs; Payton Graham 1-2, 2b, run; Gabe Villaflor 1-5, 2b.
