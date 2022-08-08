Yakima Valley will host five-time defending West Coast League champion Corvallis in Game 1 of the WCL Playoffs' opening round Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins (29-25) won 11 of their last 13 games to earn the last wildcard out of the North Division, clinching after they beat Kelowna 5-1 Sunday night. They finished fourth overall, surpassing Bend on the season’s final day.
Meanwhile, Corvallis continued to dominate the WCL in its first summer with 16 teams, posting a league-best record of 39-15. The Knights bounced back from a Game 1 loss in Yakima to win the 2021 championship and they won 16 straight games before losing three of their last three to end the regular season.
The second and if necessary third games of Yakima Valley’s best-of-three opening round series are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Corvallis. After that, the Division Series and WCL championship will be decided by just one game, hosted by the team with a better overall record this season.
Tickets for Tuesday’s game at Yakima County Stadium are available for $9, $13 or $16 at pippinsbaseball.com/tickets or by calling 50-575-4487.
