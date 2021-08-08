PORT ANGELES — The Yakima Valley Pippins pushed four runs across the plate in the 11th inning Sunday en route to an 11-9 slugfest victory over the Port Angeles Lefties in West Coast League action.
Willie Lajoie’s ninth-inning home run erased a 7-6 Port Angeles lead and led to the extra-inning rally and a series sweep.
Michael Carpentier Jr. reached base with a one-out walk in the top of the 11th. Lajoie reached on an error, then Blake Dickman put the Pippins ahead with a run-scoring single. Mason Marenco followed with an RBI double and Connor Coballes extended the lead to 11-7 with a two-run single.
Port Angeles scored twice in the bottom of the 11th to cut the lead to 11-9 and brought the tying run to the plate, but Owen Wild struck out Jaden Matthews and got Javy Espinoza to fly out to end the game.
Wild pitched four innings of relief to get the victory.
But this game was all about offense. The teams combined for 20 runs and 31 hits, 18 of which were from the Pippins. Add in six combined errors and the basepaths were busy on Sunday.
Dickman and Corey Jarrell had three hits apiece to lead the Pippins. Coballes, Carpentier, Alex Fernandes, Sam Olsson and Chase Graves each had two hits. Olsson and Dickman led the way with a pair of RBI.
After an off day, the Pippins begin the final regular season series Tuesday at home against Wenatchee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.