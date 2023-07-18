PORTLAND — Another disappointing offensive performance left Yakima Valley on the wrong side of its series opener Tuesday night.
Blake Balsz doubled and scored on Maxim Fullerton’s second-inning single to give the Pippins a brief lead, but it didn’t last long in a 5-1 loss. Yakima Valley didn’t even manage another hit until Tommy Eisenstat’s eighth-inning base hit, and they failed to score multiple runs for the second straight league game.
Max Goldberg’s second start of the season featured five runs in five innings for the Pickles, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They also won two out of three games in Yakima less than three weeks ago.
Reliever Drew Stapleton delivered three shutout innings for the Pippins, allowing just one hit. It didn’t matter, since no Yakima Valley players even reached second base after the second inning.
Ten games into the second half, the Pippins (3-7 second half, 13-24 overall) have already matched their second-half loss total from last season, when they won 19 of their final 23 to clinch a playoff berth. Yakima Valley’s expected to give another pitcher his first start Wednesday when Ryun Cross takes the mound for the second game in Portland.
YV highlight: Blake Balsz 1-3, 2b, run.
