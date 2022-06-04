A relatively quiet dugout shouldn’t be any cause for alarm, considering most of Yakima Valley’s players only met each three days ago.
Quiet bats count as a more pressing concern, although perhaps not as much just two games into the season. The Pippins’ offensive struggles continued as their strikeout total kept rising rapidly in an 8-1 loss to Corvallis Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Corvallis starter Kaden Segel retired 10 straight Pippins after Liam McCallum’s single to lead off the second inning. When two batters in a row reached base in the fifth, two strikeouts followed to end the threat.
Yakima Valley finally scored in the sixth inning, thanks to Spencer Shipman’s second double of the game. But that was followed by 11 consecutive outs starting with yet another strikeout, one of 30 by Knights pitchers in the series, including 16 by their two starters.
“One thing that they’ve done is they’ve filled (the strike zone) up with multiple pitches, which is why they’ve been successful,” Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel said. “I think that we’ve taken, again, some pretty quality fastballs early in the game, putting them in some pitcher type of counts.”
For the second night in a row, defensive mistakes magnified Yakima Valley’s offensive woes. Two errors helped Corvallis take command with five runs in the third inning and Pippins not playing their usual position once again looked uncomfortable at times in the outfield.
That problem could be fixed as soon as tomorrow, when Yakima Valley expects to welcome some reinforcements. Outfielders among them include Yakima Valley College’s Hank Dunn, Central Arizona’s Eric Mast, and UCLA commit Chris Grothues.
Those new additions to the lineup could also provide a spark at the plate, especially Dunn, the NWAC’s batting champ and a Gonzaga signee. He hit .400 in 41 games to complement a remarkable on-base percentage of .563.
“He’ll be big for us,” Krustangel said. “Everything he brings on and off. Culture, a tough out, competitor, a grinder, vocal leader. He brings the traits that can all of a sudden change the course of a dugout, of a clubhouse, of a team.”
First pitch in the series finale is set for 6:05 p.m. with Spokane’s Daniel Charron scheduled to take the mound for Yakima Valley against Gonzaga redshirt freshman Nathan DeSchryver.
