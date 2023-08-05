SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An offensive explosion carried the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 10-6 win at Springfield Saturday night.
The Pippins racked up 16 hits, led by a 4-for-6 night for Gonzaga first baseman Tommy Eisenstat. His bases-clearing double in the sixth inning gave Yakima Valley a 6-3 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Spencer Shipman added a double and a home run for Yakima Valley, and Owen Egan's bases-clearing double drove home two runs in the eighth even though Blake Balsz got thrown out at the plate. Jace Phelan went 2-for-5 with a double and became the first West Coast League player to reach 50 RBI this season thanks to a third-inning sacrifice fly.
Chris Clement also added two hits, including a two-run single in the second inning and a double in the sixth. He added a sacrifice fly to score Beck Maguire in the seventh.
Former Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders threw 121 pitches in his last appearance after three seasons with the Pippins. The righthander who's pitched at Utah Valley and MidAmerica Nazarene overcame five errors by his defense, giving up only two earned runs and striking out five in seven innings.
West Valley graduate Drew Johnson hit a pair of RBI singles for Springfield, which won Friday's series opener. Yakima Valley (19-34) will try to win the series when Zak Elvy takes the mound in Sunday's season finale.
Pippins highlights: Spencer Shipman 2-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Tommy Eisenstat 4-6, run, 3 RBI; Jace Phelan 2-5, 2b, run, RBI; Blake Balsz 2-4; Owen Egan 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Chris Clement 2-3, run, 3 RBI.
