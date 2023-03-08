Three newcomers and two more players from the 2022 roster will rejoin the Yakima Valley Pippins this summer, the team announced.
Coach Kyle Krustangel plans to welcome New Mexico second baseman/catcher Konner Kinkade, as well as left-handed pitcher Jackson Betancourt and shortstop Zack Blaszak, both from Montana State Billings.
Catcher Jake Borst and outfielder Kyle Williamson also expect to play at The Orchard following their college seasons at Cal State San Bernardino and Yakima Valley College, respectively. Borst stayed in Yakima all season and played 39 games, while Williamson joined the club midseason, taking just five at-bats.
One of those produced a 409-foot home run in an 8-3 home loss to Wenatchee. Williamson’s started all nine games for the Yaks this season and already has two doubles, four RBI and three stolen bases.
Borst hit three home runs and drove in nine through eight games so far as CSUSB’s primary catcher for the second straight season. He compiled a .304 average as a sophomore last spring, then followed that up by hitting .252 with nine extra base-hits and 20 RBI for the Pippins over the summer.
Kinkade played high school baseball for Pullman and initially went to Cal State Bakersfield before transferring to New Mexico, where he’s hitting 5 for 9 with two doubles so far this season. He played in Tennessee last summer, batting .278 with nine extra-base hits and 29 RBI for the Appalachian League’s Pulaski River Turtles.
Betancourt is a starter for MSU Billings who played for South Dakota’s Spearfish Sasquatch of the Independent League last summer. His college teammate, Blaszak, is batting .325 this season with two home runs and two doubles as an everyday player for the Yellowjackets.
Williamson is the younger brother of Noah Williamson, a Pippins outfielder who played so well in the first half of the 2021 West Coast League season that the Miami Marlins selected him in the 19th round of the MLB draft.
At least four other players — Selah pitcher Dylan Bishop, Yakima Valley infielder Spencer Shipman, pitcher Daniel Charron and outfielder Jackson Reed — from Yakima Valley’s playoff teams in 2021 and 2022 plan to seek another postseason appearance this summer. The Pippins’ schedule starts June 2 with a three-game series at Cowlitz.
