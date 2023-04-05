The Yakima Valley Pippins announced they’ve added four UCLA-bound California high school seniors to their roster for this summer.
Catcher Blake Balsz, right-handed pitchers Cal Randall and Justin Lee, and centerfielder/shortstop Brandon Winokur are the latest in a UCLA to Yakima pipeline that has provided plenty of young talent to the Pippins in recent years. Bruins freshmen Chris Grothues and Jack O’Connor combined to throw 42 1/3 innings for Yakima Valley in 2022 and 2021 UCLA signees Bryce Grudzielanek and Alex Fernandes totaled 126 at-bats as Pippins in two summers ago.
“Coach (John) Savage is an outstanding person and an even better manager,” YV coach Kyle Krustangel said in a release. “John is very protective of his players. It’s extremely gratifying to know that he trusts his future stars to come to Yakima and all over the WCL to develop throughout the summer.”
He sees a lot of raw talent in a group highlighted by a projected early-round MLB draft pick in Winokur, a five-tool player who has also thrown a fastball between 94 and 96 miles per hour as a pitcher. The Pippins expect Winokur to contribute mostly in the field and at the plate, where he’s shined both on the national showcase circuit and at Edison High in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Randall, a senior at De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. is ranked No. 71 nationally among senior prospects and started this spring with a 1.24 ERA, .105 opponent batting average and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings. Lee checks in at No. 88 and posted a 1.53 ERA with 58 strikeouts in his first 36 2/3 innings for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Balsz, who models his game after Philadelphia’s three-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, prides himself on his defense at Santa Margarita Catholic in Santa Margarita, Calif. He’s the only catcher in UCLA’s recruiting class, which both Baseball America and Perfect Game ranked No. 3 nationally.
But before they join the Bruins, the quartet will try to help the Pippins earn their third straight West Coast League playoff appearance. Their season starts June 2 at Cowlitz.
