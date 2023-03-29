The Yakima Valley Pippins announced four more pitchers set to join the college wood bat team this summer.
Coach Kyle Krustangel's already familiar with Yakima Valley College left-hander Carson Judd and former YVC right-hander Jaydon Tomas, now at Simpson University in Redding, Calif. Montana State University-Billings sophomore Andy Evans and Pacific University's CJ Colyer will both make their West Coast League debuts for the Pippins.
"All my six years of coaching in the WCL, I have never had too much pitching on my roster," Krustangel, who spent seven seasons coaching at YVC before resigning last August, said in a release. "All of these guys can pitch in a multitude of different scenarios. Carson and Jaydon have experience getting outs in this league already, and have done so successfully."
Colyer has excelled at the plate so far this season for Division I Pacific, batting .435 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBI. He's played primarily right field as a junior but also pitched 25 2/3 innings in his first two seasons.
The Yaks have frequently leaned on Judd this spring, and the sophomore's responded by posting a 3.23 ERA and striking out 32 batters in a team-high 30 2/3 innings. Tomas took on a similar role a year ago, when he threw nearly 60 innings for YVC, going 4-1 with a 4.25 ERA. He pitched last summer in the WCL for Nanaimo and compiled a 4.71 ERA over seven appearances and five starts.
Evans, who began his college career at Spokane College, threw five shutout innings while giving up just one run in his best outing earlier this month. He's faced some adversity in four other appearances but believes a summer in Yakima could offer a valuable chance to improve.
"I'm hoping to increase my pitch velocity as well as my overall command," Evans said. "I also want to develop more of a hard slider, or maybe even a cutter to add to my pitching arsenal."
More than 20 pitchers stepped on the mound for the Pippins against WCL competition last season, including Judd, who gave up two runs and struck out four in six innings. They ranked 10th out of 16 WCL teams with a 5.08 ERA and gave up 14 home runs, the fewest of any pitching staff in the league.
The Pippins' season is scheduled to begin June 2 at Cowlitz.
