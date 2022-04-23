With the weeks quickly counting down to the season opener in June, the Yakima Valley Pippins have added four pitchers, an outfielder and shortstop to their roster for the West Coast League summer.
Most recently the Pippins brought on board a trio of pitchers that features CSU-Bakersfield’s Ryan Verdugo and University of the Pacific teammates Caden Duke and Owen McWilliam. All three are currently in their freshman seasons.
Verdugo, a right-handed pitcher from South El Monte, Calif., had nine appearances this season for Bakersfield with a 1-1 record with two saves out of the bullpen.
At Pacific, Duke started his college career with nine appearances with scoreless outings in six of them. He had a career 1.59 ERA and 202 strikeouts at the Millennium Charter School.
McWilliam is a Bainbridge Island native who was ranked the ninth-best outfielder in Washington out of high school.
Earlier this month, Yakima Valley landed commitments from Saint Mary’s shortstop Gavin Napier and pitchers Diego Moran and Trent Sellers. Napier is in his second season with the Gaels and was batting .368 in 19 starts this season.
Moran, Napier’s former teammate, transferred from Saint Mary’s to Diablo Valley College, where he was recently named Big 8 Conference pitcher of the week after allowing just two hits over a nine-inning stretch in March. The California native had a 3.60 ERA for the Vikings and 47 strikeouts in nine appearances.
After a season in the Expedition League last year, Sellers returns to his home state of Washington. The junior at Lewis-Clark State College transferred from Washington State his freshman year. Last year, Sellers led the team in strikeouts and wins, and his performance in the NAIA World Series landed him on the all-tournament team.
The first game for the Pippins is June 3 against the Corvallis Knights. Tickets are available at PippinsTickets.com.
