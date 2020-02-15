YAKIMA, Wash. —First-year Yakima Valley Pippins manager Kyle Krustangel is adding a pair of players he knows pretty well.
The Pippins announced the singing of Yakima Valley College middle infielder Connor Coballes and catcher Josh Davis.
Krustangel, who takes over the Pippins after leading their West Coast League rival Wenatchee Apple Sox for three seasons, also is the Yaks head coach.
"I'm excited for Connor and Josh to be a part of this summer and help with the identity and just that culture that we kind of bring into summer ball," Krustangel said in a release from the team. "We want to play hard and play the right way, and these are two prime examples of guys that are going to leave 110% every single night at the park."
Coballes is a sophomore at YVC. He led the Yaks in walks last season while batting .268 with five doubles, two triples and 13 stolen bases.
The Gonzaga Prep graduate also tied for the fewest strikeouts on the team among batters with at least 50 at-bats.
Davis will begin his first season with the Yaks later this month. Last spring as a senior Bothell High School, he batted .355 with 14 RBI and a pair of home runs.
The Pippins open the 2020 campaign June 5 against three-time defending WCL champion Corvallis in the first of a three-game series at Yakima County Stadium. Season tickets and other ticket packages are on sale at PippinsBaseball.com, or by calling 509-575-4487.
The Yaks open the 2020 season with a doubleheader next Saturday at Linn-Benton in Albany, Ore. They'll open their home schedule at Parker Faller Field on Feb. 29 with a doubleheader against Umpqua College.