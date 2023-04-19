The Yakima Valley Pippins announced the addition of two left-handed pitchers and a pair of hot-hitting junior college teammates from California this week.
Central Methodist pitcher Joshua Tucker's only pitched five innings with limited success this season for the Heart of America Athletic Conference's best team, while fellow freshman Evan Hamberger continues to establish himself as one of Spokane's top starters. Both catcher/utility player Matthew Chavez and outfielder Michael Woodward are thriving at the plate in their sophomore seasons for Chaffey College, which won 15 straight games starting in early March.
"At Chaffey and with the Pippins, I want to bring a championship home to both teams," Chavez said in a release.
He's contributed to that goal in southern California by posting team-highs of six home runs and 36 RBI to go with a .274 average and 12 stolen bases. Woodward's .381 average leads the Panthers and he's batting .543 with 11 runs scored during a current 10-game hitting streak.
Hamberger has excelled lately as well, giving up only three earned runs combined in his last three starts. Pippins manager Krustangel believes Tucker could also be an effective starter, thanks to a low-90s fastball and what Krustangel called "an electric arm."
Yakima Valley's scheduled to begin its season June 2 for the first of three games at Cowlitz. The Pippins have reached the playoffs in both of Krustangel's first two years and came within a game of winning their first West Coast League title in 2021.
