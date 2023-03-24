The Yakima Valley Pippins announced four more players signed to join the team this summer as it seeks a third straight playoff appearance.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Graves and infielder Danny Garcia will head to Yakima from Cal State University San Bernardino. The Pippins' strong connection to Gonzaga will grow thanks to right-handed pitcher Payton Graham and Bulldogs' signee Gio Melchione, a catcher at Desert Ridge High in Mesa, Ariz.
"Both Coach (Mark) Machtolf (Gonzaga) and Coach (Mike) Nadeau (CSUSB) have had players passing through this league for 7-8 years now," Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel said in a release. "Coach Nadeau makes it easy to rely on his players to help us win right out of the gate."
The Coyotes are 19-4 and ranked No. 4 in Division II thanks in part to Garcia's .351 average and five home runs. He previously played two seasons at Riverside Community College and Graves also spent two years in the junior college ranks at Pasadena CC.
Graham entered his first year at Gonzaga as the No. 5-ranked player in Baseball Northwest's rankings, and he's made five appearances this season for the Zags. Meanwhile, Melchione's thriving as a high school senior, batting .350 with four doubles and seven RBI.
Yakima Valley's set to start its season in Longview with a three-game series at Cowlitz on June 3 before returning home to host five-time defending champion Corvallis on June 6. The Pippins went 20-7 in the second half of the West Coast League season to earn a postseason spot last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.