Yakima Valley Pippins ace Tyler Frieders earned an All-WCL first team nod after a dominant summer on the mound.
The former Yakima Valley College righthander recovered from a rocky start to the season and gave up one run or less in eight of his last nine starts. He led the league with 72 innings pitched, posting a 7-2 record to complement a 3.00 ERA.
Frieders gave up just two run over the course of five consecutive starts beginning in late June, highlighted by a three-hit, complete game shutout in a 3-0 win at Port Angeles on July 24. His only two losses came against six-time WCL champion Corvallis when the Pippins failed to score any runs, first in the season opener and again in Game 3 of the opening round playoff series.
Perhaps Frieders’ biggest win came on the final day of the regular season, when he gave up just one run in six innings of a 5-1 win at Kelowna to clinch a playoff spot for Yakima Valley. The Utah Valley transfer’s success earned him a scholarship at MidAmerica Nazarene in Kansas, which reached the NAIA World Series last spring.
One of Frieders’ teammates at Yakima Valley College, Gonzaga shortstop Connor Coballes, earned all-WCL honorable mention honors after batting .329 with seven doubles and a team-high 41 runs. Gonzaga outfielder Jackson Reed, YVC infielder Spencer Shipman and UC Santa Barbara pitcher Michael Splaine all picked up honorable-mention selections for Yakima Valley as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.