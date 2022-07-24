PORT ANGELES – The deeper into the summer Tyler Frieders goes, the better he gets.
Yakima Valley’s ace went the distance for a three-hit shutout as the Pippins closed out a series sweep over the Port Angeles Lefties with a 3-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Civic Field.
Frieders threw 112 pitches over nine innings, walked two and struck out four while pushing his season record to 5-1.
Not allowing a hit until a single with one out in the sixth inning, the former Yakima Valley College standout lowered his ERA to 2.91. He’s allowed only two earned runs in his last 38 innings.
Connor Coballes supported that stellar effort nicely, going 4-for-4 with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Henry Gargus hit his seventh double of the season and scored a run, and Spencer Shipman picked up his ninth two-bagger and also scored a run as the Pippins collected 10 hits. Andrew Walters was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Stretching its win streak to four games, Yakima Valley moved to 13-5 in the South Division’s second half. Corvallis edged Portland 4-3 to remain percentage points ahead of the Pippins at 12-4.
Yakima Valley returns home to start a nine-game homestand on Tuesday with a nonleague game against the Northwest Star Nighthawks. The Pippins resume WCL play on Friday against Kelowna.
