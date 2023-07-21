One big inning gave Yakima Valley all the runs it needed for the second straight night.
The Pippins struck early once again and cruised to a 9-2 win after putting up seven runs in the third inning to win their series opener against Springfield. Just like in Thursday’s 10-run inning at Portland, a combination of timely hits and mistakes by opposing pitchers allowed Yakima Valley to deliver a decisive blow.
Jace Phelan stayed hot with a leadoff double before a pitch hit Blake Balsz, one of three free passes for Pippins’ hitters in the inning. A two-out RBI single by Phelan kept the offense going and contributed to a 3-for-4 night for the Washington State first baseman, who’s produced seven hits in his last three games.
Konnor Kincade added a two-run single after Josh Hankins and Spencer Shipman both drove in runs to give Payton Graham a comfortable lead in his second start of the summer. Yakima Valley’s most dominant reliever struck out six to help him survive seven hits and three walks while allowing only two runs in five innings of work.
Three Yakima Valley relievers shut down Springfield the rest of the way and Zack Blaszak added an RBI single in the eighth. That scored Maxim Fullerton, who singled to cap off a 2-for-3 night that included an RBI double in the second inning.
The Pippins (5-8 second half, 15-25 overall) won on consecutive days for the first time all season. They’ll look to keep that momentum going with Zak Elvy scheduled to take the mound against Springfield Saturday night.
YV highlights: Konner Kincade 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Jace Phelan 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Maxim Fullerton 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
