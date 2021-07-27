Yakima Valley returned home and the offense put up more big numbers in the series opener night against Cowlitz.
The Pippins started scoring early and held on late for a 12-7 win, their seventh win in the last eight games. It's the fourth time in the last five games they've scored at least seven runs, including twice reaching double digits.
Willie Lajoie went 3 for 5 and scored four times, starting with Yakima Valley's first run of the game in a five-run second inning. The first baseman also drove in a pair of runs, highlighted by an RBI single to cap off a three-run fifth to put the Pippins ahead 8-3.
From there, every time Cowlitz scored one or two runs in an inning, the Yakima Valley matched it with the exception of a -run ninth inning. Closer Landon Schirer recovered from some control issues to work his way out of a no-out, bases loaded jam.
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek opened the scoring for the Pippins by hitting an RBI double and Corey Jarrell added a two-run double two batters later. He came home on a fielder’s choice and Yakima Valley also scored a run on a wild pitch.
Sam Olsson walked to start the fifth for the Pippins, which included an RBI double by Blake Dickman. Olsson walked and scored again in the eighth thanks to Lajoie's double.
Two walks and a wild pitch helped Cowlitz add two runs in the fourth inning before Peyton Robertson came out of the bullpen to shut down the rally. The Black Bears took advantage of an error to score twice in the eighth.
Yakima County didn't need an RBI to score in the sixth and seventh innings thanks to a double steal and a wild pitch. Dickman, Noah Williamson and Martin-Grudzielank contributed two hits each for the Pippins.
Selah grad Dylan Bishop’s expected to start when the series continues on Wednesday at Yakima County Stadium. Yakima Valley improved to 2-2 this year against Cowlitz, which held the Pippins to just two runs total during a three-game series in Longview earlier this month.
Cowlitz=100=201=121=—=8=8=1
Yakima Valley=050=003=12x=—=12=12=2
Angeroth, Dent (3), Wright (5), Murase (6) and Weber. Stumbo, Robertson (4), Schirer (9) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Noah Williamson 2-5, 2b; Willie Lajoie 3-5, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Blake Dickman 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek 2-5, 2b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 1-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI.