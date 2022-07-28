Yakima Valley couldn’t quite complete another perfect season against nonleague teams Thursday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins lost to Northwest Star 9-6, ending a 16-game win nonleague win streak dating back to 2019. It also snapped a seven-game overall win streak with just nine West Coast League games left to earn a playoff spot.
Liam McCallum hit a pair of two-run singles, including one to tie the game at 6-6 in the fifth inning. But NW Star answered with two runs in the top of the sixth, and Yakima Valley recorded just two hits the rest of the way.
Kelowna will visit Yakima for the first time on Friday to start a three-game series at 8:05 p.m., an hour later than initially scheduled due to the heat. The Pippins are tied for second, 1.5 games back in the WCL’s South Division standings and likely need to catch first-place Corvallis to earn a playoff spot.
