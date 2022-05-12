Relaxing and leaning back to enjoy the game with a cold beverage should be even easier this year at Yakima County Stadium.
More than 1,500 new Hussey Legend seats — all with new cupholders — await baseball fans set to arrive for Friday’s CWAC district tripleheader. About a third of them replaced old bleacher-back seating and Yakima Valley Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson expects big crowds to take advantage when the West Coast League’s defending North Division champions start their season in June.
“It seems crazy to say that a new plastic seat is a lot more comfortable than the old ones, but these things are much more comfortable than the old ones,” Garretson said. “It makes a huge difference.”
The county awarded NorPac seating a $363,000 contract in October and they didn’t waste any time ordering the seats from China. Concerns about a lagging supply chain proved to be unfounded and the bucket seats arrived in mid-February.
Those clean green seats installed in March after the removal of the nearly 30-year-old stadium’s original faded blue seats in February won’t be the only colors to pop out for longtime fans.
Painters put the finishing touches on significant work this week to freshen up everything from the black wrought iron fence surrounding the park to the green batter’s eye on the centerfield wall. Even the “Yakima County Stadium” stucco lettering facing out toward the parking lot stands out more with its new green paint.
Garretson said the full project finished early and came in under the $1 million budget, despite significant precipitation and unseasonably cold weather in April that pushed some workers indoors to focus on other aspects of the renovation. Less noticeable improvements include what Garretson referred to as the impetus for the whole project, an irritating leaky roof above the offices underneath the seats.
“The wood up there was bowed so water would get down there and it wasn’t really rain during the summer or anything, it was snowmelt and all that stuff,” Garretson said. “So every year State Fair Park would have to come over and replace portions of the ceilings.”
Remodeling and repairing the ballpark led to some unexpected discoveries, such as a dangerously corroded electrical panel. But Garretson said all the different crews worked together well to find quick, efficient solutions even as the project’s scope expanded.
Yakima County Stadium’s seats made the news this time last year for an entirely different reason. Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the Pippins to figure out how to space out a 25 percent capacity crowd, or about 750 fans.
They finally returned to full capacity on June 30 and the Pippins won nine of their next 12 games at The Orchard, highlighted by a six-game home win streak in July. That success continued into the postseason, when Yakima Valley won all three of its home games.
But the Pippins couldn’t pick up the road win they needed to knock off five-time five-time defending champion Corvallis in the WCL title series. The two teams will meet again for three games to start the season beginning June 3 in Yakima.
“This year (ticket sales) are going well,” Garretson said. “I’m expecting that we’ll have the giant walkup crowd that we always do on opening night.”
A few more improvements still need to be made between now and then, most noticeably for the field Garretson said will be “more than playable” for this week’s district games and the 1A and 2A state championships in two weeks. But he acknowledged the aesthetics should be better once the grounds crew can remove some fertilizer burn on the outfield grass and resurface the infield dirt.
Fans enjoying the baseball and comfort of new seats can take in all the sights along with the stadium’s familiar views of the ridge beyond the outfield wall. Garretson said he’ll always have a list of ways to create a better experience, but this offseason’s upgrades mark significant progress.
“Basically, for the most part, everything out here got touched in some way,” Garretson said before pausing to look around from up above the new seating. “Not everything. My grill didn’t but everything else was repainted.”
