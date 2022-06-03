Self-inflicted problems put an early end to some of the excitement surrounding Yakima Valley’s long-awaited season opener Friday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Corvallis capitalized on a litany of walks, wild pitches and defensive mistakes in the first five innings to hand the Pippins a 7-0 loss. They struggled to even make contact against Jesse Barron, who struck out nine batters in five innings.
“We just didn’t take care of the baseball and that’s on all phases,” coach Kyle Krustangel said. “Really, both offenses (were) very similar. Lots of punchouts on both sides offensively and then also both teams had eight, nine hits.”
Yakima Valley’s troubles began with two outs in the second inning, when Spencer Scott hit what should have been an inning-ending grounder to first base. Instead, pitcher Tyler Frieders arrived late to first base and couldn’t handle Liam McCallum’s throw, allowing two runs to score.
Eight Knights hitters got on base via walks or hit-by-pitches before the sixth inning to go along with eight hits. But Krustangel said at least one of those shouldn’t have dropped, when Ethan Loveless blooped a double into left field just in front of Shayne Simpson, an infielder from California Baptist.
Krustangel said more outfielders should arrive soon and Simpson made up for the mistake at the plate with three hits, including a double. Two more hits from Owen McWilliam helped the Pippins total eight for the game, but no runners reached second base until the sixth inning.
Hard-throwing righthander Caden Duke provided a notable bright spot for Yakima Valley, striking out the first six batters he faced. The University of the Pacific reliever finished with eight strikeouts in three innings and Krustangel expects Duke to be a valuable arm out of the bullpen this summer.
“He was electric with 90-92 (miles per hour), gonna be a dynamite arm. “Krustangel said. “Three plus pitches for strikes.”
The final score looked like a reversal of last year’s season opener, when Yakima Valley beat Corvallis 10-1 behind a dominant performance by former Selah ace Dylan Bishop. Although the Pippins won that series, they lost five of their last six games against the Knights, including two of three in the West Coast League championship series.
Willamette righthander Layton Wagner will take the mound for the Pippins in Game 2 on Saturday, scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.
More than 1,600 fans showed up Friday and most of them stayed for postgame fireworks, despite light rain for much of the night.
Championship returners limited in rematchThe uniforms may be the same, but only a handful of players remained from the championship teams of Yakima Valley and Corvallis in Friday’s season opener.
Pippins’ shortstop Spencer Marenco said Wednesday he didn’t expect revenge to be much of a factor with so many new players on both sides. Marenco went 1-for-5 in the series, and Sam Olsson, Yakima Valley’s starting catcher Friday night, hit 3-for-12 as a starter in all three games.
Corvallis also started two hitters from its championship roster, including shortstop Scott Spencer, who went 3-for-4 in the pivotal Game 2 and scored the game-tying run in a 2-1 win. He went 3 for 3 with two walks on Friday and another returner, Ethan Loveless, added a pair of hits.
Two pitchers from Corvallis and one from Yakima Valley on the 2022 rosters took the mound in the championship series, highlighted by lefty Ethan Ross. He struck out seven batters in six one-run innings of the Knights’ decisive 13-2 Game 3 win, but none of the returners pitched in Friday’s game.
