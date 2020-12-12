Fewer minor league teams and new collegiate wood bat leagues could change the landscape for amateur baseball clubs, including the Yakima Valley Pippins.
General manager Jeff Garretson and new manager Kyle Krustangel don’t expect to see many direct effects next summer from Major League’s baseball’s decision to move the draft back to July and create the MLB Draft League for top pro prospects. Along with the effects of COVID-19 on college athletes, they believe MLB’s changes should bring more talent to the growing summer college wood-bat league.
“I think the level of play has never been better in the West Coast League,” said Krustangel, the former Wenatchee AppleSox coach who the Pippins hired in October 2019. “I think the league has done such a good job in expanding that I think even the major Division I’s are recognizing that.”
He’s already signed most players for 2021 and what he considers to be the most talented roster he’s ever had, most of whom had planned to join Yakima Valley in 2020 before the WCL canceled the season.
The league added three new teams from Canada during the offseason, and Garretson sees no reason more expansion wouldn’t be possible.
Changing opportunities
While the WCL and other similar leagues appear poised for expansion, minor league teams are headed in the opposite direction.
MLB reduced the number of affiliated clubs from 160 to 120 when it sent out invitations last week. Two teams from the Northwest League, which once included the Yakima Bears, weren’t invited back and the league’s remaining six teams jumped from Low A to High A.
One of the uninvited teams, the Boise Hawks, will join the independent Pioneer League, which the MLB now considers a “partner league.” But it’s possible some former minor league cities and officials could utilize their existing stadiums, form a new management structure and start a college summer ball team, much like the Pippins did after the Bears left Yakima County Stadium.
MLB’s changes will most likely lead to a draft comprised of between 20 and 30 rounds, far less than the standard 40 rounds held prior to 2020’s unprecedented five-round draft. That means fewer pro opportunities and more players staying in school, keeping them eligible for the WCL and other summer leagues.
“They’ve said they’re trying to reduce costs so that’s obviously part of it,” Garretson said. “I think it’s a good thing. It’s going to make it tougher to get into professional baseball, but it’s tough in baseball anyway.”
Garretson believes Yakima Valley College — where Krustangel’s coached since the 2016 season — and other community colleges could see the most benefits in upcoming years from an eligibility logjam caused by COVID-19 and canceled seasons. Since spring 2020 and, in some cases, even spring 2021 won’t count against athletes already in college, many new recruits could choose a different path to avoid increased competition at higher level programs.
Krustangel loves the idea of the MLB’s Draft League, which he expects to be a way for non-Division I players to get more exposure in front of pro scouts. He’s hoping former YVC standout Donald Saltiban, a junior at NAIA power Lewis-Clark State, could earn a roster spot with one of the league’s five teams.
The modified Appalachian League will also serve as a complementary wood bat league, becoming part of the “Prospect Development Pipeline.” But with all 15 teams from those two leagues on the East Coast, they don’t figure to take many recruits from the WCL’s pool of players.
It’s clear the WCL can be a landing spot for future pros, with nearly 800 players drafted by MLB teams since the league’s formation in 2006, including 24 former Pippins. A record-high 90 players with WCL experience heard their names called in 2019, highlighted by No. 1 pick and former Corvallis Knights catcher Adley Rutschman.
Looking ahead
Krustangel believes the WCL’s current and former leadership put it in great position to take advantage of the new baseball landscape.
More talented teams should mean more chances to play in front of pro scouts, and Garretson said the league’s improving exposure in other ways as well. Last year, it introduced a 3D Doppler radar system called TrackMan to help measure analytics at six different stadiums, and it will be added at six more for 2021, including Yakima County Stadium.
“It’s not just getting (players) in front of scouts, which is a big part of it, but it’s the other things that have been put into ballparks,” Garretson said, noting MLB will buy that data to evaluate players. “You’ll still see scouts coming in to crosscheck and have that human side.”
Overall, Garretson and Krustangel believe all the changes to the landscape should be a net positive for amateur baseball. Krustangel said more could be on the way, such as moving back Division I’s College World Series and other college baseball postseason events to move them closer to the July draft.
Even if that happens, Garretson said it would only affect a small number of players, since most teams won’t make it that far. The full impact of this year’s significant modifications remains to be seen, and the Pippins will look to maintain a successful environment as it all plays out.
“You don’t get into sports franchises to make a lot of money because a lot of things have to go your way,” Garretson said. “But you get into it to provide the opportunity because you love the sport and you love providing the opportunity not just to athletes, but to fans and communities as well.”