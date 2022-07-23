PORT ANGELES — After a stretch of blowing teams away with offense, Yakima Valley’s proving its pitching and defense can win games as well.
The Pippins’ bats went cold after a hot start and they held off Port Angeles 4-3 Saturday night, clinching their fifth straight series win. They improved to 12-5 in the second half, just behind a pair of 11-4 teams, Corvallis and Portland, at the top of the West Coast League’s north division.
Yakima Valley took a 4-0 lead in the second after red-hot Owen McWilliam blasted a three-run homer with two outs. He finished the day 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to four games and played a critical role in a wild bottom of the seventh.
Reliever Daniel Charron found himself in a jam when a walk and an error put two runners on with just one out. But the umpires debated for 20 minutes before calling the second runner out when they determined he wasn’t in the lineup, and then McWilliam fielded the second of back-to-back singles in time to threw a man out at home and end the inning.
McWilliam’s single in the fourth turned out to be Yakima Valley’s last hit... Davis grad Henry Gargus singled and scored in the second, giving him at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games.
Lefthander Michael Splaine retired the first nine batters he faced and struck out seven in five innings. He ran into problems when he struggled to find the strike zone in the fourth and fifth, allowing Port Angeles to score three runs on two hits.
The Lefties posed one final threat in the ninth, forcing coach Kyle Krustangel to pull Charron after 32/3 scoreless innings. Peysen Sweeney came out of the bullpen with two men on base and fielded a groundout to earn the save.
Ace Tyler Frieders is scheduled to start on Sunday when Yakima Valley goes for its second sweep of the summer. The righthander leads the WCL in innings pitched and has given up just two runs while posting a 3-0 record in his last four starts.
