An early offensive outburst proved to be more than enough for Yakima Valley pitchers in a 9-4 nonleague win over Northwest Star on Tuesday night.
The Pippins opened a nine-game homestand with Gaven Mattson leading the way for the Pippins, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the eighth inning. He also hit an RBI single as part of a three-run third.
Yakima Valley added four more in the fourth thanks to an RBI double by Jaxon Sorenson and a run-scoring single from Spencer Marenco. Andrew Graham tacked on an RBI single to help the Pippins take advantage of two errors.
Rustin Edmiston pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen in relief of Jack O'Connor, who struck out five in four innings. The Pippins extended their winning streak to six games and will look to stay hot for the second game of the series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.