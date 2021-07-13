In less than two months, Noah Williamson went from fighting for a roster spot with the Yakima Valley Pippins to having his name called in the MLB draft.
The Miami Marlins drafted the dynamic center fielder with their 19th-round pick on Tuesday, forcing him into a difficult decision. Williamson signed to play for 2021 NCAA Regional host Oregon on Yakima Valley's last road trip.
Neither one of those options seemed likely when Williamson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pippins just three days before the 2021 season began. Williamson barely played this spring at Everett Community College, where he transferred after Santa Barbara City College canceled its 2021 season due to the coronavirus.
But it took only one day for Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel to offer Williamson a full-season contract, and he just kept hitting. Through 24 West Coast League games played, Williamson is hitting .280 with 26 RBI and leads the league with six home runs, 18 extra-base hits and a .620 slugging percentage.
The 2018 graduate of West Career Tech started his college career at Point Loma Nazarene University, where he redshirted before transferring to Santa Barbara. Williamson hit just .213 with no home runs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Krustangel said Williamson's arguably the fastest player on the team and also possesses the best arm to go along with the most power. He easily leads the team in exit velocity off the bat and Krustangel believes the outfielder's tools and work ethic could eventually earn him a spot on an MLB roster.
Former Pippin Kafka drafted by Rockies
The Colorado Rockies selected former Pippins pitcher Cullen Kafka in the ninth round of the MLB draft on Monday.
Kafka joined Yakima Valley in 2017 and was named first-team All-West Coast League in 2018 thanks to a 4-3 record with a 2.40 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. He started 24 games over four seasons at Oregon, capping off his career with a 3.00 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 78 innings for the Ducks in 2021.