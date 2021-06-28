In a game pushed back to a 7 p.m. start because of the Pacific Northwest heat wave, the Yakima Valley Pippins played their longest game of the season against the Walla Walla Sweets on Sunday in West Coast League baseball action.
After 16 innings and 5 hours, the Pippins walked away with a 7-6 victory when Walla Walla pitcher Nick Irwin was called for a balk, scoring Taylor Holder from third base.
The balk capped off a wild night that included two game-tying hits by Michael Carpentier Jr. in the final innings.
With the Pippins down 5-3 in the bottom of the 15th inning, Carpentier took Walla Walla reliever Eric Romo deep to right field to tie the game, 5-5, with a two-run home run.
After Walla Walla jumped back in front in the top of the 16th, Yakima Valley’s Blake Dickman delivered a two-out single and moved to second when Taylor Holder walked.
Carpentier then singled to left-center field to drive in pinch-runner Corey Jarrell from second, tying the game once again. With runners on the corners and two outs, Irwin failed to come completely set for the 1-0 pitch to Connor Coballes and was called for a walk-off balk.
The Pippins return to action at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Yakima COunty Stadium vs. the Port Angeles Lefties.