Three St. Martin’s golfers from the Yakima Valley picked up all-GNAC honors from the league’s coaches this week.
Sophomore Max Turnquist from West Valley made the men’s first team and former Eisenhower standout Tyler Fitchett earned second team honors as a junior. Women’s coaches named Ellensburg’s Kathryn Crimp to the second team after she posted a team-best score for the Saints in five of six tournaments as a freshman.
Turnquist turned in an average round of 73.1 with Fitchett close behind at 73.8 and both golfers posted low rounds of 69. Their top finishes came back in the fall, when Fitchett led the Saints with a two-under 214 at the 18-team WWU Invitational and Turnquist followed up two weeks later with a three-under 210 at the 14-team Concordia Invitational.
Crimp was the runner-up in her collegiate debut at the St. Martin’s Invitational and again at the Puget Sound Invitational in March. The 2019 2A state champ shot a season-best one-under 71 in her final round of the season to take ninth at the Augustana College Spring Fling.
Western Washington’s Ethan Castro won the men’s player of the year award. Women’s coaches named Concordia’s Cammie Decker and Simon Fraser’s Emily Leung co-GNAC players of the year.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins add UA commits
The Yakima Valley Pippins announced Saturday the addition of two highly rated hitters set to play at the University of Arizona next season.
Infielder Jacob Berry and outfielder Kyle Casper both earned 9.5/10 grades after competing in the Perfect Game National showcase last summer. Berry hit .441 with team-highs of eight doubles and four home runs as a junior at Queen Creek High in Arizona while Casper produced 18 RBI, 31 runs, two home runs and seven doubles for California’s Valhalla High.
“I think the summer ball leagues have never been as good as they’re going to be this summer,” Pippins manager Kyle Krustangel said in a statement. “In terms of talent, you’re going to have extra guys because of the draft (being shortened) and because of seniors coming into the league that’s going to make for just an elite experience.”
Yakima Valley general manager Jeff Garretson said Friday a decision on whether the team plays this summer will be made in May.
The Pippins are scheduled to open their season June 5 against four-time WCL defending champion Corvallis at 7:05 p.m. at Yakima County Stadium.