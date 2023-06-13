NANAIMO, B.C. — Yakima Valley couldn’t hold on to a rare early lead Tuesday night at Nanaimo.
The Pippins scored in the first inning for the first time all season before eventually losing 9-7. Tommy Eisenstat went 3-fot-5 with a double and a two-run single to raise his batting average to a team-best .387.
Mike Woodward added a walk and two singles, including one to lead off the ninth inning. But Owen Egan struck out to leave the tying runs on base and hand Yakima Valley its sixth loss in seven games.
Wyatt Adams struggled in his first start of the summer following three solid relief appearances and he paid the price when a costly two-out error allowed three runs to score in the fifth inning. That gave Nanaimo a 6-3 before the Pippins came back to tie the game on a two-out, two-run single by Gabe Villaflor in the seventh inning.
Nanaimo quickly answered by adding two runs thanks to a hit-by-pitch and a passed ball. It’s the fourth straight game Yakima Valley pitchers have allowed at least six runs.
Jaydon Tomas will look for his first win in three starts when he takes the mound for the second game of a six-game Canadian road trip Wednesday night at Nanaimo. The NightOwls had lost six straight prior to their win on Tuesday.
Pippins highlights: Mike Woodward 2-4, 2 runs; Tommy Eisenstat 3-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Beck Maguire 1-3, RBI.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beetles drop twoKENNEWICK — Yakima suffered a pair of losses to the Tri-City Titans in a league doubleheader Tuesday night.
The Beetles only recorded three hits in a 6-0 defeat before their rally fell short in a 5-3 loss. Nick Field doubled and scored for Yakima, which tallied runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The teams will meet again for a doubleheader at Yakima’s Parker Faller Field Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 Beetles highlights: Nick Field 1-2, run.
