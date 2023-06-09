A new opponent didn't help Yakima Valley end its losing skid Friday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins failed to score multiple runs for the second straight night in a 4-1 loss to Bend to start a three-game series. Yakima Valley managed just three hits and needed help from an error to set up Beck Maguire's two-out RBI single in the sixth inning.
Hank Dunn hit a leadoff single against Bend starter Ryan Rembisz but Yakima Valley's next hit didn't come until the sixth inning, when Jace Phelan tallied his second hit of the summer. The Pippins failed to capitalize on six walks and three hit batters, leaving 10 men on base in their third straight loss.
Ethan Salscheider fell to 0-2 despite a 2.08 ERA this summer after giving up two runs in five innings. He retired nine of 10 batters at one point before the Elks finally broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning.
Derek McNary earned one of Yakima Valley's three wins last Sunday and he'll return to the mound for Game 2 against Bend on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beetles edged 2-1
ELLENSBURG — Kaden Taylor pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts but the Yakima Pepsi Beetles were edged 2-1 by the River City A's on the first day of the GSL Tournament on Friday.
Taylor allowed just one earned run with no walks.
Eddie Messer had an RBI base hit for the Beetles, who continue play in the tournament through Sunday.
Yakima highlights: Diego Arteaga 1-1, 2 BB; Eddie Messer 1-3, RBI; Branson Rozier 2 BB; Kaden Taylor 6 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
