Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip and Prosser’s Halle Wright, both CWAC MVPs, will join forces on the Class 2A squad at Saturday’s Senior All-State girls basketball series at King’s High School.
Philip, the 2A state MVP and reigning CWAC MVP who led the Bulldogs to an unbeaten season, and Wright, who won the CWAC’s top award as a junior and led the Mustangs to third place earlier this month, will compete on a 10-player team coached by Prosser’s Kyler Bachofner that will take on the 1A all-stars at 4 p.m.
Two-time CBBN player of the year Kiana Yesiki of Eisenhower will be on the 4A team that plays the 3A senior all-stars in the finale at 6 p.m.
White Swan’s Jovena Scabbyrobe was picked for the 2B-1B game at 2 p.m.
Players and coaches of the year for each classification will be recognized at halftime of each game.
Zillah pair in all-star games
Zillah’s Clay Delp will represent the Class 1A all-stars in Saturday’s Senior All-State boys basketball series at Curtis High School.
The 1A team will take on the 2A all-stars in the middle game of the series at 2 p.m. Yakama Tribal’s Justice Hart and Sunnyside Christian’s Justin Van Wieringen will be teammates on the 1B team that plays the 2B all-stars at noon.
Delp’s junior teammate, Luke Navarre, will play in the WIBCA’s first Futures game on Friday at 6 p.m.
WCL BASEBALL Pippins bolster pitching staff
The Yakima Valley Pippins earlier this month added four players, including three pitchers, to their roster for the upcoming summer season.
Joining the Pippins will be left-handed freshman Michael Splaine and right-handed sophomore Michael Rice from UC Santa Barbara, and right-handed pitcher Jake Geis and infielder Aiden Van Rensum from the University of Oregon. Van Rensum attended Archbishop Murphy.
The Pippins open their season at Yakima County Stadium on June 3.
COLLEGE WRESTLING Macias is All-American
ALLEN, Texas — Sitlaly Macias, a freshman from Wapato, earned All-American honors at the NCWA Championships last weekend.
Competing for Big Bend Community College, Macias placed fourth in the 143-pound bracket.
Macias helped the Vikings dominate the team standings with 115.5 points.
MMA Abeyta’s next fight set
Davis graduate Shawn Abeyta is scheduled to return to the Fusion Fight League in Great Falls, Mont., on April 8.
The 21-year-old Abeyta (3-1) will face Jujitsu specialist Almir Talic (4-0) at the 4 Seasons Arena.
PREP SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 6, SOUTHRIDGE 3: At West Valley, junior Alexys Soptich pitched four scoreless innings and Anika Garcia collected three hits with a triple and two runs scored in the Rams’ season opener. WV hosts East Valley on Friday.
Highlights: Alexys Soptich 4 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB; Anika Garcia 3-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez 2-4, run, RBI.
