RENO — Derek Wolff’s two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning lifted the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 9-7 win over the Reno Knights in the championship game of the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament on Sunday.
Yakima Valley, which had lost to the Knights twice in the last week, forced extra innings by throwing Reno’s potential game-winning run out at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Shortstop Drew Johnson, who was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI, was named the defensive MVP in the 32nd annual tournament. Eli Grange was named the offensive MVP.
Johnny Hanses was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for the Pak, which moved to 31-5 and will resume CWL play on Thursday at Kennewick.
Yakima Valley 9, Reno 7 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2-4, 2b; Drew Johnson 3-3, 3b, 4 RBI; Derek Wolff 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Blake Steiner 5.1 IP; Caden Herbst 2.2 IP, WP.
SOCCER
Yakima United men edged
LACEY — Despite a big second-half rally to erase a two-goal halftime deficit, Yakima United’s men fell 3-2 to the Oly Town Artesians in EPL South action Saturday night.
Down 2-0 at the break, Luis Valle scored his fifth goal of the season to get Yakima on the board and Angel Alvarado drew United even with the equalizer in the 74th minute. But Craig Johnson’s tally in the 88th minute lifted Oly Town to the win.
Yakima finished the regular season at 2-3-1 and will have the South’s No. 3 seed for the quarterfinals next weekend. Yakima will play at Washington Premier, the North’s No. 2 seed.
INDOOR FOOTBALL
Canines fall in Oregon
REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Desert Storm defeated the Yakima Canines 66-18 in American West Football Conference play Saturday night.
The Canines (0-7) resume play on July 24 when they host the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks (0-4).
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins shut out Saturday
The Yakima Valley Pippins couldn’t get their offense going Saturday night, managing just three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Bellingham Bells at Yakima County Stadium.
The visiting Bells scored all of their runs in the second inning.
Yakima Valley didn’t make the Bells defense do much work, striking out 13 times. Mason Marenco had a pair of singles for the Pippins.