Caleb Coscarart pitched the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to third place in the Garretson Memorial Wood Bat tournament on Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
With a 10-strikeout performance, Coscarart scattered five singles over seven innings and led the Beetles to a 2-0 victory over the Washington Baseball Academy of Seattle in the final for third and fourth place.
Coscarart walked two in his complete game with 110 pitches.
Yakima, which lost to the same team on Saturday, got all the offense it needed with two runs in the third inning, including an RBI single by Xander Smith.
Two WBA pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts but they also issued 11 walks.
The Beetles (7-11) resume play on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Wenatchee-Eastmont.
WCL Corvallis sweeps Pippins
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s offensive struggles continued in the series finale at Corvallis on Sunday.
Despite holding the Knights scoreless for five innings, the Pippins never led and fell 3-1, extending their losing streak to four games. They’ve scored just six runs in six losses to the five-time defending champs this season.
After Corvallis scored three runs in the sixth, Connor Coballes responded with a leadoff double and came around to score on Seth Ryberg’s sacrifice fly. The Pippins would record only one hit in the last two innings, keeping the Knights unbeaten even though they scored their lowest run total this summer.
Yakima Valley posted a 2-6 record on its first road trip of the season and will return home Monday for a nonleague game against Cascade League Showcase. League play ’s scheduled to resume on Tuesday when the Pippins start a four-game series against Bend, including a doubleheader on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.