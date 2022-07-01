This summer has presented its fair share of challenges for West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton, and an early run threatened more of the same Friday night.
He bounced back to turn in by far his best performance of the season, leading Yakima Valley to an 11-7 win over visiting Springfield on Friday night.
The Seattle University righthander retired 10 in a row before hitting a batter with two outs in the fourth and gave up just one run in seven innings of work.
Aiden Van Rensum recorded Yakima Valley’s first hit of the game with a third-inning single. He brought home the Pippins’ first two runs an inning later, when Jaxon Sorenson and Shayne Simpson scored on a two-out single.
The bats kept heating up in the fifth, and a pair of errors helped Yakima Valley extend its lead to 8-1. Luke Rohleder started the rally with one of his two singles for the night and Simpson singled to drive in two runs.
Connor Coballes went 3-for-5 and scored three runs, including once on a double steal with two outs in the sixth inning. Owen McWilliam and Tyler Griggs added two hits each to help the Pippins reach 10 runs for the first time since June 22.
Reilly McAdams pitched a perfect 8th before Davis graduate Henry Gargus gave up six runs in a rare relief appearance.
Isaac Yeager struck out Taylor Holder to preserve Leaverton’s first win in eight appearances this season, including three starts.
Yakima Valley improved to 3-1 against Springfield and could win its second straight series on Saturday, when UC Santa Barbara lefthander Michael Splaine is scheduled to pitch for the Pippins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
They’ll close out their first half of the season Sunday before going on a long road trip to start a three-game series at Kamloops Monday night.
