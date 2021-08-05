Yakima Valley finally managed to answer a Corvallis rally but couldn't avoid getting swept for the first time this season Thursday night.
The Pippins jumped ahead early and then fell behind for the third straight night before eventually losing 5-4. Yakima Valley's fourth straight West Coast League loss assured the Knights (33-9) will finish with the WCL's best record and enjoy homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
It took a delayed steal that allowed Willie Lajoie to score with two outs for Yakima Valley to tie the game in the sixth inning, which also included Lajoie's double and Mason Marenco's RBI single. That would be the last time a Pippins baserunner even reached second base as they finished with just six hits for the game and 13 during the three-game series.
Blake Dickman's RBI single gave Yakima Valley the game's first run in the third inning. They added another on a two-out error, but once again, the lead didn't last.
Corvallis responded quickly with a run thanks to an error in the bottom of the third, and they tied the game in the fifth. Briley Knight's two-run home run later in the inning put the Pippins behind.
Julian Taudin-Chabot cruised through his first two innings and never gave up a hit as the first Yakima Valley pitcher out of the bullpen. But he issued a costly leadoff walk in the eighth that turned into the game-winning run on a Nate Nankil RBI single off of Owen Wild.
The loss dropped the Pippins into a tie atop the North Division with Bellingham, who is still playing at Portland. Yakima Valley remains one of only two teams to win a series against Corvallis this season and has already earned its playoff spot by capturing the first-half division title.
The Pippins will stay on the road for the first of three games at Port Angeles on Friday before closing out the regular season at home against Wenatchee next week.
Yakima Valley=002=002=000=—=4=6=1
Corvallis=001=030=01x=—=5=7=1
Stumbo, Taudin-Chabot (6), Wild (8) and Carpentier Jr. Taylor, Walter (6), Wiese (9) and Smith.
YV highlights: Michael Carpentier Jr. 2-4. Willie Lajoie 1-4, 2b, run.