Another late rally and strong relief pitching gave Yakima Valley a promising start to its final road series of the season’s first half.
Connor Coballes and Jaxon Sorenson sparked the offense to carry the Pippins past Walla Walla for a 4-3 win, their second in the last three games. Chris Grothues threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Rowan Trosky earned the save by pitching two perfect frames.
Jackson Reed’s two-out, two-run single put Yakima Valley ahead 1-0 in the first inning against a team the Pippins beat just once in three tries at home earlier this season. Their lead disappeared quickly when Caden Duke gave up three runs in the second inning.
Yakima Valley only recorded one more hit until Coballes singled and moved to third on Sorenson’s double to start the eighth inning. A wild pitch and fielder’s choice gave the Pippins another come-from-behind win, three days after they scored four in the ninth to beat Portland 8-7.
Sam Olsson and Andrew Walters both went 2-for-4 and Yakima Valley played error-free defense while holding the Sweets to just six hits. It’s only the second time this season the Pippins have won without scoring at least eight runs.
They’ll look to pick up another series win on Wednesday when former Yakima Valley standout Tyler Friders takes the mound against Everett Community College righthander Dylan Matusoka. The Pippins are set to return home on Friday to conclude the first half of their West Coast League schedule with a three-game series against Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.