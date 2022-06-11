BEND — Yakima Valley hit two home runs and held a rare eighth-inning lead as it tried to end a two-game losing streak Saturday night at Bend.
Then a disastrous bottom of the eighth sent the Pippins to a 10-9 loss, despite 13 hits and only six earned runs allowed. They gave up five runs on just one hit, made possible by two errors, three walks and a hit batter.
Caden Duke, who hadn’t allowed a run in his first three appearances of the season, could have gotten out of a one-out bases-loaded jam on a double play ball hit to the shortstop. But a costly bobble allowed all runners to reach safely, and after a sacrifice fly, three more batters reached base with two outs to put the Pippins behind.
They put together an impressive rally of their own earlier in the game, capped off by Jaxon Sorenson’s game-tying RBI double in the fifth inning. He added a two-run home run in the seventh, an inning after Tyler Griggs drove hit his first home run of the season to put Yakima Valley ahead 7-5.
Julian Taudin-Chabot pitched two scoreless innings of relief without giving up a hit and Owen Cobb scored three times while going 3-for-5 at the plate. Liam McCallum added a pair of hits, including an RBI double to cap off a three-run fourth inning.
The Pippins fell to 1-7 on the season and will try to avoid a sweep at Bend on Sunday.
After a day off Monday, they’ll continue their nine-game road trip at Springfield on Tuesday.
