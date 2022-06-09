Yakima Valley needed just one more timely hit to keep its hopes for a series win alive Thursday night against Walla Walla.
Instead, the Pippins fell short, and more defensive mistakes proved costly in a 7-6 loss at Yakima County Stadium. The biggest one came with two outs in the ninth inning, when a bloop single and aggressive baserunning forced a crucial two-base throwing error.
That nullified a second straight night of better results on offense, including two hits each for Yakima Valley veterans Sam Olsson and Spencer Marenco. Eric Mast added a single after replacing catcher Josh Davis, who left the game after a pitch hit him in the third inning.
But despite initially awarding Davis a free base, the home plate umpire reversed his decision, ruling Davis swung at the pitch. Kyle Krustangel voiced his disagreement, earning an early ejection.
Johnny Graham filled in as manager the rest of the night and said the Pippins seem to be adjusting well to West Coast League pitching. Unfamiliarity with each other might be part of the reason for 11 errors the last three games, but he’s confident that won’t last.
“As we play, that stuff’s going to tighten up naturally,” Graham said. “As we get comfortable with each other, these guys get comfortable in the league, that stuff tightens up on its own.”
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Yakima Valley answered thanks to a two-run single by Hank Dunn followed by Spencer Shipman’s two-run double. That lead held until the seventh, when left fielder Cooper Cross put Walla Walla ahead with a two-out, two-run single.
The Sweets recorded 10 straight outs before back-to-back singles by Mast and Marenco in the sixth inning. But the Pippins left runners in scoring position in each of the last four innings, despite scoring twice on wild pitches.
“We’re a knock away from having this thing look completely different,” Graham said. “I like that we had some real grinder (at-bats) that last inning to get guys on.”
He’s looking forward to more new arrivals in the coming days, possibly including West Coast Conference defensive player of the year and former Yakima Valley College shortstop Connor Coballes, as well as Davis graduate Henry Gargus. A nine-game road trip should provide ample time for more team bonding, starting with the first of three games at Bend on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.