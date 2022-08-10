An ill-timed error cost Yakima Valley its chance at a huge upset in Corvallis Wednesday night.
The Pippins needed just six more outs to win a second straight game against the five-time defending champs before a potential double play ball found its way into left field. Three batters later the tying run scored with two outs and a two-run single by Spencer Scott sent Yakima Valley to a 5-3 loss.
That extended the Pippins’ losing streak at Goss Stadium to 12 games, dating back to August 2018. They’ll get one more chance to avoid a repeat of last season’s WCL championship series in a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.
Catcher Jake Borst gave Yakima Valley an early lead and its first hit on one swing with a two-run homer in the second inning. After the Knights tied the game in the third, Spencer Shipman put the Pippins back in front with an RBI double in the sixth.
Kaden Segel entered the game and struck out Borst to end the threat, then retired nine straight to pick up the win. Yakima Valley ended the night with just five hits one day after recording 14 while beating Corvallis 7-6 in Yakima.
Just like Daniel Charron in that game, Gonzaga pitcher Liam McCallum turned in one of his best starts of the season. He reached the seventh inning for the first time all summer, allowing only two hits over his last four frames.
Peyson Sweeney gave up a leadoff walk in the eighth before a routine ground ball went under the glove of shortstop Connor Coballes, the West Coast Conference defensive player of the year. He posted a fielding percentage of .970 during the regular season, committing just six errors to go with 133 assists.
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to a single game for the divisional title on Saturday against either Ridgefield or Portland.
