Seth Kuykendall pitched eight strong innings to lead the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 5-1 victory Sunday over the Wenatchee Applesox in West Coast League action.
Kuykendall allowed just one run and four hits in his eight innings of work. Landon Schirer came on to pitch a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.
The Pippins started the scoring in the top of the first inning without getting a hit. Connor Coballes led off the game with a hit-by-pitch, and then Wenatchee starting pitcher Cameron Liss walked three batters, the third to Blake Dickman, which scored Coballes.
Wenatchee tied the game in the second inning, but the Pippins regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Alex Shanks and a run-scoring single by Chase Graves.
The Pippins added two runs in the fifth on a passed ball and an RBI single by Taylor Holder.
The Pippins have Monday off before beginning a five-game homestand Tuesday.