Yakima Valley pitchers continue to enjoy a large margin for error as the Pippins keep producing plenty of hits and runs to start the season.
Coach Kyle Krustangel, who spent the past three West Coast League seasons coaching Wenatchee, said he's had plenty of options when putting together a batting order thanks to his deepest and most balanced lineup yet. He's found ways to give everyone rest while Yakima Valley stays hot at the plate, posting a .798 OPS and scoring more than 7.5 runs per game in league play, second only to Ridgefield in both categories through Friday.
"In the years past I haven't been competitive 1-9 so if the middle of the order has an off day, you're not going to do as well," Krustangel said. "We've had games where the middle hasn't done great and we still score 6-plus runs."
Players like Gonzaga infielder Mason Marenco, San Diego's Blake Dickman and Alex Shanks can pick up the slack when necessary, helping ensure the Pippins' biggest bats still see pitches to hit. When they do, a trio of older, late signees in the heart of the order knows how to take advantage.
Sam Olsson saw limited playing time for Oregon while both Willie Lajoie and Noah Williamson saw very little live pitching in the 15 months between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and when they arrived in Yakima. But neither one needed long to adjust before they started terrorizing pitchers who they said are a notch above what they're used to seeing.
"We had machines cranked up to 90, 95 so it's not like the speed was a stranger," said Williamson, who had only four at-bats for Everett Community College and signed a ten-day contract three days before he began playing in Yakima. "It's just getting the foot down and being on time and swinging at good pitches."
It didn't take long for Williamson to not only earn a full-season contract, but also draw the attention of major league scouts and college coaches who wanted to see the WCL's Player of the Week in early June. He's batting cleanup and hitting .362 with team-highs of four home runs, six doubles, three triples and 20 RBI in 13 games — which doesn't include two home runs in a nonleague game against Cascade Collegiate.
The center fielder's spent a lot of time lifting weights while waiting for his opportunity, eager to prove what he can do and earn a scholarship for next season. Krustangel said the "freak athlete" is his first player to ever be arguably the team's fastest with the best arm and the top exit velocity off the bat.
"Those are the guys that you see eventually on TV," Krustangel said. "I think he carries the tools to put himself in a position to have an unbelievably bright future in this game and I think what's made him special is he's very humble because of the lack of college at-bats."
Williamson's presence leaves opponents little choice but to pitch to Lajoie, a dangerous 3-hole hitter with a 13-game hit streak who's reached base in all 16 games he's played. After starting the 2020 college season red-hot hitting a team-best .410 with 18 RBI, COVID-19 abruptly ended that year and led to the cancellation of the 2021 season for Chico State.
Lajoie didn't see live pitching again until his first Pippins at-bat against a Corvallis pitcher who he said rattled him slightly with a 93 MPH fastball. Lajoie said it took about a week to adjust and credited assistant coach Cash Ulrich for putting an emphasis on the mental part of the game.
"I've been hitting really well but I'm hoping to get back to that (2020 season) where I'm piecing balls up every time and taking really good (at-bats)," said Lajoie, who originally signed to play for Victoria before the WCL's Canadian teams canceled their seasons. "That's what I'm trying to work towards right now."
He's batting .352, putting him just behind Williamson and Olsson, a late arrival after Oregon lost to LSU in an NCAA Regional. The catcher took advantage of a rare start due to injury and went 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly, then he seemed to carry that momentum with him into summer ball.
While playing mostly every other day in a platoon with Michael Carpentier Jr., Olsson picked up eight hits in his first 15 WCL at-bats. The Eugene, Ore., native felt comfortable right away and said he's feeling good about his role.
Williamson and Lajoie both say hitters feed off the success of their teammates and benefit from open communication about opposing pitchers in the dugout. Even when their 12-game win streak turned into a three-game losing streak, the Pippins kept hitting, scoring at least five runs in each loss.
They've held a third-inning lead in 15 of 19 games, helping to take some pressure off the pitching staff. Recent struggles raised some concerns, but like any good hitters, the Pippins' leaders all want to stay positive and keep their same approach through adversity.
"That's baseball, right," Williamson said. "Baseball's going to have its ups and downs, but you have to stay levelheaded and ready to roll."