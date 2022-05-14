Former Davis standout Henry Gargus signed earlier this week to return home to play for the Yakima Valley Pippins this summer, according to general manager Jeff Garretson.
The Washington State Baseball Coaches Association named Gargus its player of the year as a senior in 2019 and the Pirates' first baseman won the Big 9 player of the year award in 2017 and 2019. He joined the Pippins following graduation and hit .269 with a home run and four RBI in 15 games before an injury cut his season short.
Gargus started 12 games at Stanford last spring when the Cardinal reached the College World Series and he could make another trip to Omaha with a team currently ranked No. 8 in the country. A deep postseason run could delay Gargus' return to Yakima until late June.
Other players with local ties on this summer's roster include former West Valley standout and Seattle University pitcher Blake Leaverton and former YVC infielder Conner Coballes, now a starter for No. 11 Gonzaga. Current Yaks Spencer Marenco, Josh Davis and Hank Dunn all expect to join the Pippins as well.
Their season's scheduled to start at home June 3 against Corvallis.
(0) comments
