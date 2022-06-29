WALLA WALLA — Tyler Frieders got revenge Wednesday night.
And that gave Yakima Valley's pitching staff a much-needed lift.
After getting knocked around for nine earned runs and 11 hits at home against Walla Walla three weeks ago, Frieders shut the Sweets down with a dominant seven innings in the rematch and the Pippins rolled to a 9-3 victory at Borleske Stadium.
The former Yakima Valley College right-hander didn't give up a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning. His final line showed just four hits and two walks and he struck out four to push his season record to 2-1. The defense turned a double play to end his outing in the seventh.
For a staff laboring with a West Coast League-worst 6.64 earned-run average, it was the perfect medicine. The Pippins will go for the series sweep and their first three-game win streak on Thursday when Michael Rice (1-0) takes the mound of his third start of the season.
While Yakima Valley's offense plated plenty of runs, many of them were gifts. Not only did Walla Walla starter Dylan Matusoka walk five in four innings, the Sweets committed six errors, including five during the Pippins' three-run sixth inning to open a 9-0 lead.
The Sweets eventually outhit Yakima Valley 7-6 but their defense — and Frieders — was their undoing.
Hank Dunn and Josh Davis scored two runs apiece for the Pippins, and Shayne Simpson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI. YV's defense turned a third double play to end the game.
JUNIOR LEGION
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Yakima Valley Peppers 5-9, Kennewick Dusters 3-4. YV highlights — Game 1: James Hull 3-4, run; Jonathan Rominger 3-4, RBI, run; Mason Bailey 1-3, 2 RBI; Conner Speer 1-4, 2 RBI; Anthony Renteria 2-4, run. Game 2: James Hull 4-4, RBI, 2 runs; Mason Bailey 2-4, 3 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2-4, RBI; Braden Kotzin 2-3, run; Brendan Berk 2-5, 2b.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Yakima Valley Peppers 3-4, Kennewick Dusters 0-8. YV highlights — Game 1: Hudson Fries 4 IP, 3 K, 0 BB; Drew Benjamin 1-3, RBI; Anthony Renteria 1-3, RBI; Conner Speer 1-3, RBI; Mason Bailey 3-3, 2b, sb. Game 2: Mason Bailey 3-4, 2b, RBI, run; Jonathan Rominger 2-4; Justin Busey 1-1 RBI, BB.
