After a shaky start to the season, Yakima Valley’s Tyler Frieders rediscovered his form to become the West Coast League’s most reliable ace.
Coach Kyle Krustangel never lost faith in the right-hander he’s seen dominate not just in the Northwest’s premier summer college wood bat league, but also at Yakima Valley College during the shortened 2020 season. Minimal time on the mound this spring at Utah Valley left Frieders needing some time to get comfortable again before finding his rhythm and allowing just one run over his last three starts.
“His third, fourth start he’s looking like he’s the electric arm in the league, so yeah, he’s pretty pleased with where he’s at right now,” Krustangel said. “He can throw any pitch, any count and (he) competes.”
Following a tough outing vs. Walla Walla when he gave up 10 runs and didn’t make it out of the fifth inning, Frieders bounced back to shut out Springfield for five innings in his third start of the summer. Two weeks later when Frieders faced Walla Walla again, he held them to just one run on four hits in seven innings.
That marked the first of two straight starts in which he took a no-hitter into the fifth and enjoyed plenty of run support from a resurgent offense. Frieders said his fastball is back up in the low 90s and he’s enjoyed the familiarity of YVC’s coaching staff along with plenty of other former Yaks teammates on the roster.
“I think mainly most of it was just getting the arm loose, being able to throw more pitches, not feeling as tired,” Frieders said. “Just kind of being able to bounce back better and the ball is just coming out of the arm better.”
He recorded four outs in his only appearance for Utah Valley at the end of an 11-1 loss to WAC regular season champion Grand Canyon on March 18. The Wolverines never gave Frieders any other opportunities before he decided to enter a crowded transfer portal.
This summer is essentially an audition for prospective college coaches, and Krustangel believes many of them could use an experienced pitcher who knows how to keep hitters off-balance by mixing in a curveball and changeup with his effective fastball and cutter. Frieders understands he’s not going to overpower hitters — he’s struck out 23 in a WCL-best 40 innings — so he focuses on keeping the ball down and relying on a defense that’s shown considerable improvement since the season began.
“I’m hoping to get in contact with some more schools and just trying to get my name out there as much as I can,” Frieders said. “It’s difficult with the amount of names that are in the portal but I’m hoping these outings will help me find a good spot.”
Two straight eight-inning performances without allowing a run against Kamloops should certainly help. The Pippins needed their ace to be his dominant self on the Monday night, when they scored just three runs despite 14 hits in the team’s first shutout of the season.
He previously earned a Division I scholarship thanks to considerable success in 2021, starting with a team-best 2.14 ERA in 46 innings for YVC. Frieders kept that momentum going into the summer with the Pippins when he posted a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings through his first five outings, highlighted by a stretch of just one run and 10 hits combined in three straight appearances.
So far Frieders said he’s spoken with a pair of NAIA programs, Georgia Gwinnett and Oklahoma Wesleyan, and Krustangel said NAIA runner-up Lewis-Clark State has also shown interest. If Frieders continues to start every six or seven days, he should pitch in four games before the regular season ends Aug. 7.
