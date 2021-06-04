After a resounding and enthusiastic "play ball!" from the 25% capacity crowd, Pippins baseball finally returned to Yakima County Stadium Friday night.
A few changes stood out, including reserved seats in the general admission section, a max capacity of four people at a time with masks required in the team shop, and no seating available at the picnic decks or Lefty's down the left field line. But when the game began with Selah graduate Dylan Bishop retiring the side in order and Yakima Valley leadoff man Chase Graves scoring after he reached on an error, the atmosphere felt and sounded similar to the last time the Pippins took the field on Aug. 11, 2019.
Far fewer than Friday's 750 fans were still around at the end of that one, a 15-inning marathon capped off by Eddie Pelc's walkoff home run just before midnight. In the following months many people, including Josh Wolfston, picked up tickets for the 2020 season before it got canceled due to COVID-19.
"We've been waiting a long time for this game," said Wolfston, who plans to attend at least all five games with fireworks, a big draw for his 10-year-old daughter. "A year and a half ago we bought these tickets."
Selah high school student Payten Gill got her tickets for Christmas 2020, and Lee Hannigan managed to purchase some of the last available tickets for his family by calling the Pippins Friday morning. He brought his glove and tracked down the first foul ball into the bleachers of the summer, then celebrated with a beer from the concession stand.
But not all food and drink options were available, since general manager Jeff Garretson said he couldn't find enough people to operate Hub's Grill for the first two weeks. He acknowledged they've made some mistakes as they work through the unprecedented situation, but he's hopeful things will keep trending towards normalcy as the season goes along.
"Right before we opened the gates I had a little impromptu speech out there," Garretson said, "saying, 'hey, a lot of things have changed. Everyone's new. Please be patient with us. We're gonna try and be slow and get it right rather than be fast and get it wrong.'"
That meant not trying to adjust the stadium's configuration to let in more fans at the last minute after Gov. Jay Inslee announced on May 26 that outdoor stadiums could open at 50% capacity with a cap of 9,000 spectators. Garretson said by the next fireworks night, on June 19, the Pippins will be allowing at least 1,500 fans, and he's hopeful the team might even get to open at full capacity if vaccine numbers keep up recent trends.
More than 1,700 fans showed up for the 2019 home opener, when first-season Pippins manager Kyle Krustangel was in the first base dugout with the Wenatchee AppleSox. Longtime Pippins supporters Jon Olson and his wife Sue enjoyed watching Krustangel's Yakima Valley team play in several games this season and were eager to see how he'll fare in his new role.
For Gill, as well as Kyle Hausner and his 12-year-old son Kyland Hausner, Friday's game represented the first time they've been out in a big crowd to enjoy a sporting event since the pandemic began in March 2020. Most fans took advantage of the latest guidelines allowing them to go maskless, although a handful still decided to wear face coverings.