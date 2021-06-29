Yakima Valley couldn’t recover from an error-filled first inning in its series opener against Port Angeles Tuesday night.
The Pippins lost 8-2 after committing four errors and giving up six runs before a prolific offense even got the chance to hit. When they finally did, the bats never could get going as Yakima Valley failed to score five runs for the first time in 17 games, dating back to June 8.
Noah Williamson hit his seventh home run in the sixth inning and scored the Pippins’ only other run in the second thanks to three wild pitches. He got on base after strike three got by the catcher and then advanced to third before the next at-bat was over, allowing him to score on a routine groundout.
The West Coast League’s second-most productive offense mustered only six hits and couldn't take advantage of six Lefties errors, leaving eight men on base. Willie Lajoie singled to extend his hit streak to 15 games and Oregon catcher Sam Olsson added a single in his only official at-bat to raise his average in WCL play to .400.
Former Yakima Valley College starter Seth Kuykendall settled in following the disastrous first inning and allowed only two earned runs. Relievers Weston Janavs and Joey Cammarata conceded only two combined hits while holding Port Angeles scoreless for the game’s final four innings.
Extreme heat pushed the first pitch of Tuesday’s game back to 7;55 p.m. and Wednesday’s game is set to start at 8:55, more than two hours later than previously scheduled. The Pippins will offer two tickets for the price of one to celebrate the return to full capacity seating.
Thursday’s game remains tentatively scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. with July 4 fireworks to follow. General manager Jeff Garretson said in a release that first pitch could be moved back as well, but a decision won’t be made until Wednesday evening.
Kenny Johnson is scheduled to take the mound Wednesday as the Pippins try to bounce back from losing two straight games and five of their last six since the end of a 12-game win streak. Yakima Valley remains atop the WCL’s North Division, two games ahead of Walla Walla.
Port Angeles=610=010=000=—=8=12=6
Yakima Valley=010=001=000=—=2=6=5
YV highlights: Noah Williamson 1-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI.