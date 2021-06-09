BELLINGHAM — Selah graduate Dylan Bishop turned in another quality start to help the Pippins beat Bellingham 6-2 for their first road win of the season Wednesday night.
Bishop struck out five in six innings, allowing just one earned run. His defense saved a run in the second inning, when centerfielder Josh Trujillo fielded a single and threw out a runner at home plate.
The Pippins jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings thanks to a two-run single by Jordan Hara and Michael Carpentier Jr.'s two-run homer. Carpentier added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
Noah Williamson went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run for Yakima Valley, which improved to 3-2 with the win. Yakima Valley College pitcher Dann Blanchard came out of the bullpen to pitch the last 2 1/3 innings, striking out three without giving up a hit.
Bishop went seven innings while allowing one earned run in his first start, a 10-1 win over Corvallis last Friday. The Whitworth righthander will take a sparkling 1.38 ERA into his next game.
Weston Janavs is scheduled to make his first start for the first-place Pippins in their rubber game at Bellingham on Thursday. They'll return home for a three-game series against South Division leader Ridgefield, beginning Friday.
Yakima Valley=023=000=100=—6=6=1
Bellingham=000=001=100=—=2=8=2
Bishop, Arredondo (7), Blanchard (7) and Carpentier Jr. Tucker, Portugal (4), Ferguson (7), Alberini (9) and Samperi.
Highlights: Chase Graves 1-4, 2b; Willie Lajoie 1-3, 3b, run; Michael Carpentier Jr. 1-4, run, HR, 3 RBI; Noah Williamson 2-5, run, RBI.