The Yakima Valley Pippins will welcome back a pair of familiar faces with local ties for the 2023 season.
Former Selah standout Dylan Bishop, a junior at Whitworth College, committed to return as a pitcher for his third season, although he only played in 2021 due to injury. Infielder and occasional relief pitcher Spencer Shipman’s gearing up for his first season at Yakima Valley College before playing his second season for the Pippins.
Both players held key roles in their previous seasons, with Bishop going 6-1 with a 3.88 ERA in 2021 and Shipman hitting .277 as a regular in the Pippins’ 2022 lineup. Krustangel said in a release they also provide a positive influence for teammates thanks to their competitiveness.
“Dylan is a workhorse who always wants the ball in his hand on the mound, whether it be starting or closing,” said Krustangel, who recruited Shipman to YVC before stepping down from that role last August. “Spencer is the type of guy you need around the clubhouse when the dog days of summer hit. He keeps it light and fun and is a five-tool player on the field as well.”
Bishop’s eager to pitch again after 13 months of rehab for a torn ACL, which sidelined him for the entire 2022 college and summer seasons. The righthander gave up just one run in two state tournament games to help Selah win a 2A state title in 2019 and became the ace of Whitworth’s staff two years later before helping the Pippins reach the West Coast League championship series.
Shipman hit a team-high four home runs last summer and ranked second with 145 at-bats while also pitching 12 2/3 innings in seven relief appearances.
Yakima Valley will be looking for its third straight playoff appearance when its season begins at Cowlitz on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.