Yakima Valley hitters didn’t settle for singles in Wednesday’s series finale at Nanaimo.
The Pippins bounced back from Tuesday’s quiet offensive night to rout the NightOwls 12-4 thanks to 15 hits, including eight doubles. Back-to-back two-out doubles by Jackson Reed and Jaxon Sorenson put Yakima Valley on the board in the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
Reed hit a second double in the eighth to drive in Hank Dunn and six other Pippins doubled once. Six runs in the last three innings put the game out of reach.
Everett Community College right-hander Julian Taudin-Chabot threw six strong innings in just his second start of the season, striking out five while giving up just two runs. Isaac Yeager racked up six strikeouts in three innings to close out the game.
An error, a hit batter, a walk and a wild pitch allowed the Pippins to score twice in the third without the benefit of a hit. They extended their lead to 6-2 in the fifth thanks to another error and a single by Sorenson, who finished the night 3-for-5.
Tyler Griggs and Jake Borst both went 2-for-5 with a double, and Spencer Shipman finished 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBI. Davis graduate Henry Gargus joined the doubles parade in the seventh and scored on Shipman’s two-run homer, his fourth of the summer.
The win kept Yakima Valley just ahead of defending West Coast League champion Corvallis for second place in the second-half standings. After a nonleague game against Cascade League Showcase on Thursday, the Pippins will return to WCL action for three games at Port Angeles.
